Waters (NYSE:WAT) Trading Down 3%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $236.36 and last traded at $237.53. Approximately 33,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 479,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.50.

Waters Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1,719.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

