Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Down 4.5%

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.04 and last traded at $98.11. 271,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,797,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

