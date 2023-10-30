Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 39,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,906,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 19.07 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni bought 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 83.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.