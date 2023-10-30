Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading Down 2.6%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.40 and last traded at $106.40. Approximately 198,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,446,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Get Illumina alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Illumina by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $20,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Illumina by 10.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 108,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.