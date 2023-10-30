AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.63. 2,136,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,178,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

