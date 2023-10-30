Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $243.79 and last traded at $244.93. Approximately 14,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 333,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,854 shares of company stock worth $85,834,853. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

