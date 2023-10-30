Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 350,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,830,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 447,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 296,327 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 1,926,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 240,396 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

