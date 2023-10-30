ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 14,747,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 129,067,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
