ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 14,747,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 129,067,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. ESG Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 84.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

