Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Trading Down 2.3%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $186.50 and last traded at $186.50. Approximately 96,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 847,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

