Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Down 2.7%

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.98. 1,143,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,310,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,552 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

