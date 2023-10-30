Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.58. 186,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,144. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.59. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.05 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

