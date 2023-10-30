Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 1.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 170,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,507. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

