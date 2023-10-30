Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV traded down $6.37 on Monday, hitting $173.57. The company had a trading volume of 360,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,297. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.53 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

