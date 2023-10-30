Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,522 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $46,370,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $15,202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $10,593,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,755.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 877,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 846,343 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,072,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,101,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

