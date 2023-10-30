Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NexGen Energy worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 52.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 64,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 803,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,496 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 346,448 shares during the period. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. 637,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,640. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

