90,033 Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 168,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ebix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ebix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. 161,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,545. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.59.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter.

Ebix Profile

(Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.