90,033 Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 168,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Ebix Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. 161,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,545. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.59.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter.
Ebix Profile
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
