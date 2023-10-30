Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.47. 310,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

