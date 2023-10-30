Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 259 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.34. 672,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.79 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average is $182.41.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.