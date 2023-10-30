Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 5,119 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,404 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.05% of Peabody Energy worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. 704,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

