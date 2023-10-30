Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $830,000 Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

CPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 852,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

