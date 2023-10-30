Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 136,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $924,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of URNM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.75. 165,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,324. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.