Revain (REV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.36 Million

Revain (REV) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 55.2% against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $7,804.18 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

