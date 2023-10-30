Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

