Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $238.58 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Still thinking about buying 3M for its dividend? Consider this
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AI, federal government revenue boost ServiceNow Q3 results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.