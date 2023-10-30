Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 3,200 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

