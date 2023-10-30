Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $58.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

