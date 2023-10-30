The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Reduced by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 4.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 171.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Progressive by 16.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 270,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,815,000 after buying an additional 38,466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $153.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

