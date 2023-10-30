Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $59.54 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

