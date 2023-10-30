Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

