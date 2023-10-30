Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $108.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

