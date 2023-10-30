Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 122 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $123.73 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

