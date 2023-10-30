Request Trading Up 6.9% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $74.93 million and $1.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,688.13 or 0.99941996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07349636 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $1,844,922.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.