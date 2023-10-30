Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Lifted by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $152.47 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $117.95 and a one year high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.24.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

