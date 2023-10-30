Aion Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $894.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00136838 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00038400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021703 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002912 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

