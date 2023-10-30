SALT Price Tops $0.0324 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $32,978.21 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,688.13 or 0.99941996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03388646 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $32,361.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.