Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.28% of Main Street Capital worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,864,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 716,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.66%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

