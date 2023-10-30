Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,294 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $27.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.