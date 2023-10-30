Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 1.18% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 151,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,109 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $49.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

