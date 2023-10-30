AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $604,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $303.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.89.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

