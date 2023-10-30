The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $276.46 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.47 and its 200-day moving average is $306.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

