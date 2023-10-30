Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 48,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.