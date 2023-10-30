Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 263,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 510,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 146,599 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

