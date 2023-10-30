General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $239.50 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

