Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $331,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

