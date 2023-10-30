Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,409 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $101.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.