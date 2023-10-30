Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 85,836 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,836 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,103,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

