Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

