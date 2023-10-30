Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 1,436 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

