Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $27.29 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $241.82 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

