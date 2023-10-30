BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

BMRN stock opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.14 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.85.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.1% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 87.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

